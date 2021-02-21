Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,027,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 679,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

