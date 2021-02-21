ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.02

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 3691882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

