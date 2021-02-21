Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 36,756 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,756 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Magnite were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $58.56 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,642.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

