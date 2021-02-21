Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $289,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,525,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

