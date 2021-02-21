4,300 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 7.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in National Grid by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.