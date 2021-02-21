Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 90.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.