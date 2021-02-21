Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $35,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after buying an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 923,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 914,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 612,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

