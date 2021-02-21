Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 54,833 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

