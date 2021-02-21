BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,715,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.82% of Owens Corning worth $887,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,870,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

OC opened at $85.08 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

