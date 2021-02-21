PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of PRA Health Sciences worth $805,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $127.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $137.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

