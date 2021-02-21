Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $234.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

GLOB opened at $229.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.35.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

