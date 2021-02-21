Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,637 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 83.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge by 15.0% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 36,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

