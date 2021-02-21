iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,421,000 after buying an additional 299,231 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $16.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

