Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $211.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.94.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 952.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1,799.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

