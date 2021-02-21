Analysts Set Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT at $33.60

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.
Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.
In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.52.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
