Analysts Set Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT at $33.60

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.52.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

