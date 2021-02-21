Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $110.42 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

