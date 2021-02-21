Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $150.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $150.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

