Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $150.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $150.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.
NYSE:WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.