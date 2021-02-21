Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) COO Buys $316,800.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SGFY opened at $39.44 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.