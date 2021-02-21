BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of BCE worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in BCE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BCE by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.