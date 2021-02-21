David A. Beitel Sells 2,082 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.32, for a total transaction of $394,164.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ Z opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,637,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

