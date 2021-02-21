TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,214 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of TripAdvisor worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $5,603,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TRIP stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

