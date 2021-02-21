The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CEO Adam Symson Sells 20,000 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
About The E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
