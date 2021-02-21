David A. Beitel Sells 2,082 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.32, for a total transaction of $394,164.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ Z opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.