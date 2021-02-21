Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of RWT opened at $9.68 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.