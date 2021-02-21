MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,426,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $432.97 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

