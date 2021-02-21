285,757 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 190.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

