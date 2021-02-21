PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $80,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $21,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $19,803,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $16,863,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

PMVP stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

