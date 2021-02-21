Jennison Associates LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

