Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 173,352 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.40% of C4 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

