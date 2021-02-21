NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 4,918 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 400,945 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after purchasing an additional 313,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.