Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 137,525 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,525 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.34% of The Aaron’s worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 435.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

