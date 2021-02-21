Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after purchasing an additional 780,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.2% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,243,000 after purchasing an additional 714,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.04 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

