SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

