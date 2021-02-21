Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday.

WILYY opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Demant A/S (WILYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.