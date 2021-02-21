Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $32,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,620,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

NYSE:MHK opened at $171.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.