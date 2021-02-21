OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.38.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.23.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 42.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

