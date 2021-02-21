NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of NRG Energy worth $34,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.