ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 590.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.