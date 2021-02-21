NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

