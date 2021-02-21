NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5,528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,372,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,548 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 672,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,548,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 265,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $152.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

