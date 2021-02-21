NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIOO opened at $193.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.