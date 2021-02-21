NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 228 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.28 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

