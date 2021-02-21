GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Textron by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Textron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Textron by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Textron by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Textron by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE:TXT opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

