Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $39,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,628,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,155,000 after buying an additional 536,748 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KL. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NYSE KL opened at $35.73 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

