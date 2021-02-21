Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,437 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of GoDaddy worth $45,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,367 shares of company stock valued at $11,464,173. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

