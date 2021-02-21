Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 18,813 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $193,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

