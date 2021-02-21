Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

