Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

