Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

