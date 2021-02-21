Canaccord Genuity Raises Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to $20.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NOPMF opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

